Michigan basketball is in a dark place right now.

The Michigan basketball team is having one of its worst seasons in recent memory, and Tuesday's loss against rival Michigan State basketball wasn't pretty. It looked a lot like most games that the Wolverines have had this season. Michigan played a solid first half and took a lead into halftime, and then they collapsed in the second half for a disastrous loss. The Wolverines fell on the road on Tuesday 81-62 after leading 35-33 at the break.

Michigan basketball fans are not happy with Juwan Howard. The program was in a great place when he took over, but things have gotten worse and worse in the past three years, and the Wolverines are going to miss the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.

One thing that is so frustrating for Michigan fans is that the team almost always has a halftime lead, yet they always blow it. Consistency is a good thing, but the Wolverines consistently collapse in the same ways. That is not a good thing, and fans in Ann Arbor are ready for a new era of Michigan basketball.

A lot of Michigan fans are wondering what could possibly be going on in the locker room each time the Wolverines play.

This defensive possession from Michigan was… interesting to say the least.

With the first half win, Michigan improved to 8-2 in Big Ten play in the first half. Unfortunately for the Wolverines, there are two halves in college basketball, and they are actually 2-8 in conference play.

Things have gone from bad to worse for Michigan in their past four games. They are still losing in the same ways, but they are becoming less competitive. Earlier in the Big Ten schedule, the Wolverines were losing close games, but their last four losses have all been by double digits. After Tuesday's loss, they fell to 7-14 overall and 2-8 in conference play. They are in last place in the Big Ten, and the football team won more games in January than the basketball team did (the basketball team had eight games compared to the football team's two).

The Juwan Howard era started off strong as he won the Big Ten in his second year, but as the team has only gotten worse and worse since then, fans are starting to think that the Big Ten title was only because Juwan Howard had John Beilein's players. The program is in a bad spot right now, and pretty much the entire fan base wants Howard gone. We'll see what athletic director Warde Manuel decides to do.

Michigan will return to action on Saturday for a home game against Rutgers.