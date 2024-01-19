Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard wasn't happy with how team crashed the glass

Is Michigan basketball barrelling their way towards the end of the Juwan Howard era? The head coach's seat likely got at least a little hotter after the team's poor second-half showing against No. 14 Illinois, which turned a competitive contest into an 88-73 blowout loss for the Wolverines.

The Fighting Illini got to the free throw line with regularity and racked up 51 points in the final 20 minutes of action to blow past their Big Ten foe. Michigan center Tarris Reed Jr. had a terrific night offensively (20 points, 8-of-10 from the field) but struggled to crash the glass (team-high five rebounds). That was a theme for the whole squad, one that left Howard feeling none too pleased afterwards.

“They had 13 offensive rebounds for a reason,” he said, per Anthony Broome of On3 Sports. “It’s about effort and toughness.” The 2021 AP Coach of the Year was not done letting off some steam.



When pressed about Michigan's propensity for allowing its opponents to go on large scoring runs, he responded, “if you can find out why, let me know.” The Wolverines continue to scuffle in conference play, dropping to 2-5 and 7-11 overall. Unless it obtains several pairs of magical Michael Jordan sneakers a la “Like Mike,” the program will miss the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

Losing is one thing, though. A lack of effort and focus would be a gut-punch to the fans and university, and possibly the termination of Howard's tenure in Ann Arbor. That would be a brutal turn of events after what he went through to start the season.

But there are multiple opportunities to put that type of speculation to rest, with a road meeting versus No. 2 Purdue awaiting Michigan basketball on Tuesday. It is up to Wolverines legend Juwan Howard to get his guys ready for that matchup and the rest of the season.

Otherwise, a rough campaign will regress into a fully embarrassing one. If it hasn't already.