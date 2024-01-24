Michigan basketball now has former players calling out their poor performances.

The Michigan basketball program seems to be at a low point right now. This is the fifth season for head coach Juwan Howard, and it's a big one as the Wolverines failed to make the NCAA Tournament last year. It looks like Michigan will once again miss out the tournament as they are currently 7-12 overall and they are in last place in the Big Ten with a 2-6 conference record. On Tuesday night, the Wolverines lost by 32 points against Purdue basketball. It doesn't get much worse than that.

Michigan basketball has struggled this season, but their losses have, for the most part, all been close and competitive. That was not the case against the Boilermakers on Tuesday. Purdue led by double digits for pretty much the entire game, and it was never a competitive contest at all. The Wolverines ended up getting blown out, 99-67, and former Michigan star Nik Stauskas had some things to say about the team in the comments of an Instagram post by the Michigan basketball account.

“These kids have no respect or understanding of what it means to put on that *M emoji*,” Nik Stauskas said in the comments. “Haven't felt any kind of passion or love for the game from Michigan basketball in years *sad face emoji*.”

When former players are bashing the program in the comments of a post by the official team account, you know that there is a big problem. Unfortunately for Michigan, that is the reality of the program right now.

Stauskas was a member of the team during the John Beilein era, and he was part of resurgence of the program that brought Michigan back near the top of the college basketball world. All of that progress seems to be lost at this point.

Not only was Stauskas a part of those special Michigan basketball teams, but he also played a big role on them. He was part of the 2012-13 team that made it all the way to the national title game, and he was part of the 2013-14 team that made it to the Elite 8. He averaged over 14 PPG during his time with the Wolverines, and he was known for his elite three point shooting.

After his time at Michigan, Stauskas moved on to the NBA where he played for nine seasons on seven different teams. His last season was in 2o21-22 with the Boston Celtics.

As for Michigan, unless they magically start winning every game, this will be the second straight year that the Wolverines miss out on the NCAA Tournament. Fans are not happy with juwan Howard, and at the end of the season, it wouldn't be surprising if Michigan is looking for a new head coach.