With former NBA player Juwan Howard at the helm as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines basketball team, the program has become a destination for potential high school recruits. It was a bit of a disappointing year though this past season for the Michigan Wolverines. They finished with an 18-16 record and went 11-9 in Big 10 Conference play while missing the NCAA Tournament. While the Wolverines will certainly be focused on this season, they also have an eye to the future with the Class of 2025. One of Michigan's top targets in the Class of 2025 is 5-star guard Meleek Thomas who is close to scheduling an official visit to campus as per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

2025 five-star guard Meleek Thomas tells me he’s planning to take an official visit to Michigan in September. Exact date is still TBD. The 6-3 SG is a Top-5 prospect in the country. Also holds offers from Duke, Kentucky, UConn, Alabama, Auburn, Kansas, others.… pic.twitter.com/WStdatZzQp — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) August 13, 2023

As it stands, Michigan currently has two commitments from the Class of 2024 in point guard Christian Anderson from Lovett School in Georgia and combo guard Durral Brooks of Catholic Central in Michigan. Meleek Thomas would be Michigan's first commitment from the Class of 2025. Thomas still has another year of high school basketball after this one so he has some time to decide his future.

Thomas is considered to be one of the top overall prospects in the country for his class regardless of position. His official visit with the Wolverines is supposed to be sometime in September. Aside from Michigan, Thomas also holds offers from Auburn, Penn State, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Villanova, St. John's, Bryant, Missouri, Duke, Kentucky, Xavier, Connecticut, Tennessee, Louisville, Alabama, Kansas, Temple, Rutgers and Providence.

Whichever school gets Thomas will be getting one phenomenal player.