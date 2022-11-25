Published November 25, 2022

The 2022 college football regular season is coming down to the final moments. With a lot at stake, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be on the road to face the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. This means it is time for some Michigan football bold predictions.

The Wolverines are undefeated at 11-0, including eight wins in the Big Ten. As of now, they are at the top of the Big Ten East. However, the Buckeyes have a similar record, meaning the result of this matchup will decide their fate in 2022. In addition to the conference championship game, a spot in the College Football Playoff might be out of reach for the loser of this game.

Saturday will be the 13th time since 1942 that the Wolverines and Buckeyes will face each other as top-five teams in the AP Top 25. All things considered, this should be one of the best games of the 2022 college footblal season. With that being said, here are some bold college football predictions for Michigan’s contest against Ohio State.

3. Blake Corum will play and rush for 100+ yards, at least one touchdown

One of the main reasons why Michigan is battling for the College Football Playoff is the elite display of star running back Blake Corum. Not only has he emerged as the team’s main offensive threat, but he is one of the best running backs in the nation.

For the season, Corum has 245 carries for a total of 1,457 yards and 18 touchdowns. He is in the top four in the latter two categories in the FBS. Notably, he has scored at least one touchdown in all games in 2022 and is coming to The Game with an eight-game streak of 100-plus rushing yards. That includes a performance against Maryland in which he had 243 yards on the ground.

The world is noticing Corum’s talent. According to FanDuel, he has the third-best odds of winning the Heisman Trophy at +2500. He is the only non-quarterback of the eight players in the rankings.

Corum will have a big challenge ahead of him. Ohio State’s defense is No. 15 in the nation with 107.9 rushing yards allowed per game. It is also worth noting Corum injured his knee last week. He said he expects to play, though nothing is guaranteed yet.

Still, the bold prediction is that Corum will not only play but keep his streak alive and rush for at least 100 yards and a score. Although it will be difficult, if there is one guy who can break the Buckeyes’ defense, that is Blake Corum.

2. Michigan’s defense holds C.J. Stroud to less than 300 passing yards

While Blake Corum should have a rough time against Ohio State, the same can be said about Michigan’s defense and fellow Heisman Trophy contender C.J. Stroud.

The quarterback is having a career year. So far, he has completed 66.4% of his passes for a total of 2,991 yards and 35 touchdowns versus only four interceptions. His touchdown mark is tied for best in the nation. Stroud has six games with at least four passing touchdowns. He has also surpassed 300 yards in four opportunities.

Even though Stroud is having a stellar season, the Wolverines seem prepared. Michigan only allows 161.7 passing yards per contest, making its defense the fifth-best in the nation in that category.

Because of that, the bold prediction is that Michigan will hold Stroud to under 300 yards. Even though this means Stroud can still have a solid performance, the Wolverines will limit his impact as much as possible, giving them a better chance of winning.

1. It will be a one-score game

A battle between high-ranked teams is always a must-see event. Since there is a conference championship game spot and a College Football Playoff bid on the line, this Michigan-Ohio State game hould be even more exciting.

Interestingly, the Buckeyes are the favorite to win but with a relatively large spread of -7.5, according to FanDuel. It is higher than the No. 19 Tulane versus No. 21 Cincinnati matchup and No. 18 North Carolina against an unranked NC State team.

But with so much at stake, the Wolverines won’t go down without putting up a fight. Fans should expect Michigan to challenge Ohio State in all phases of the game. If Corum and quarterback J.J. McCarthy have a good day, the Wolverines can pull off an upset.

The bold prediction is that this will be a one-score game. This means every possession will count, and any turnovers could make a big difference in the end. No team should open a comfortable lead throughout the day. It should go down to the final possessions of the fourth quarter. This will require a big drive from an offense or a huge stop from a defense, and do not be surprised if this goes down to the kicking game.