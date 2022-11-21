Published November 21, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

There’s no bigger, more important game this week in the world of college football than the one featuring bitter Big Ten rivals Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both Michigan football and Ohio State football are undefeated. Not only that, but these schools will also square off while both of them are inside the College Football Playoff picture.

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is very much aware of the obvious implications and gravity of this showdown.

“We know it’s our toughest test of the year. I think we’re going to find out we’re made of the right stuff,” Harbaugh said, via Marlee Wierda of WOOD TV8.

The Wolverines improved to 11-0 overall this season after preventing a titanic upset loss last Saturday, defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini at home instead, 19-17. The Buckeyes did their part in ensuring that the battle in Columbus will have them and Mcighian football unbeaten. The Buckeyes took down the stubborn Maryland Terrapins in College Park last Saturday to the tune of a 43-30 score, though, the game was a lot tighter than the final score suggests.

The winner of this massive matchup will represent the Big Ten East division in the Big Ten Football Championship Game against the winner of the Big Ten West division. Regardless of who comes out from the West, Michigan football or Ohio State will be favored against the team.

Harbaugh will be relying on the Wolverines’ balanced offense and defense. Michigan is sixth nationally in scoring with 39.4 points per game, while their defense is no. 1 overall with just 11.7 points allowed per contest.