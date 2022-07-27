The Michigan Wolverines are one of the biggest brands in college football today. Even people who despise them can’t help but tune into their games at least a few times a season.

That’s even more true in 2022. Jim Harbaugh led his Wolverines to the College Football Playoff for the first time last season, and they enter this season as one of the top teams in the country.

Michigan’s non-conference slate is a bit underwhelming with no Power 5 opponents. However, the Wolverines’ Big Ten schedule features some of the biggest games of the entire season.

Must-Watch Michigan Wolverines Football Games in 2022

3. Week 9, vs. Michigan State, Oct. 29

Michigan fans undoubtedly have Ohio State on the top of their hate list, but Michigan State is a very close second. The Spartans are a constant thorn in the Wolverines’ sides, winning seven of the last 10 meetings.

Games between the two teams often become instant classics. Who could forget the 2015 contest in Ann Arbor, when the Spartans stunned the Wolverines by recovering a muffed punt as time expired? Last year’s showdown in East Lansing was another great one, as the Spartans erased a 16-point deficit thanks to Kenneth Walker III’s 197 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Michigan State was the only Big Ten team to beat Michigan in 2021. The Wolverines will look to avenge that loss this season in Ann Arbor.

Michigan will likely still be in playoff contention when kickoff rolls around, with one loss at most. The Spartans may not be as lucky, giving the Wolverines extra motivation to definitively knock their rival out of playoff contention.

2. Week 5, @ Iowa, Oct. 1

Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium has a reputation for being one of the toughest places to play in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes have a long history of knocking off top teams on their home field. An unranked Hawkeyes team even upset the then-undefeated Wolverines, who entered the game ranked No. 3, in November 2016.

Michigan and Iowa met in the Big Ten Championship Game in December. The Wolverines blew out the Hawkeyes 42-3 to cement themselves in the College Football Playoff. After suffering such a shellacking, the Hawkeyes will be looking for a little bit of payback in front of their home crowd.

Both teams will likely enter this game undefeated thanks to easy schedules in September. Two other high-profile games are on the Oct. 1 schedule, namely Alabama @ Arkansas and NC State @ Clemson. Still, this game is one of the biggest on the Big Ten slate, and a prime-time kickoff would only raise the intensity.

1. Week 13, @ Ohio State, Nov. 26

No other game could truly top Michigan football’s annual showdown with Ohio State. The Wolverines finally ended their eight-game losing streak against the Buckeyes with a 42-27 win in Ann Arbor last season. That game decided the Big Ten East division, and this game likely will as well.

Both teams could enter this game in Columbus undefeated. They each play a few games against similarly matched opponents, but they should be favored in every game before this one. If they are both 11-0 entering the game, then this is the biggest game of the entire regular season.

This game is easily the biggest of Rivalry Week, as it’s the only one featuring two clear playoff contenders. It’s the culmination of a full year of tension and is clearly the most important game on both teams’ schedules.