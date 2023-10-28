As the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal dominates the headlines, Wolverines legend Desmond Howard wants the team's rivals to get one thing straight. Howard, making his usual appearance on ESPN's College Gameday, fired a warning to Michigan's future opponents- especially Ohio State- saying that there are “no excuses” if the Wolverines defeat them this year, per Clayton Safie on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“If there's a silver lining, for the rest of this season there are no excuses. Everybody they play now, it is what it is… Purdue, Penn State, Maryland, Ohio State… no excuses.”

Howard, who won the Heisman Trophy while playing for the Wolverines back in 1991, clearly feels that the sign-stealing allegations are coming from rivals of his alma mater.

Howard even stated that he felt someone was “trying to get Jim Harbaugh out of college football.”

The Wolverines, who are unbeaten this season, allegedly devised an “elaborate” sign-stealing scheme involving staff member Connor Stalions, one that was reportedly going on during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

After losing eight straight games to the Buckeyes, Michigan football has won each of the last two meetings in 2021 and 2022. Howard probably thinks Buckeyes fans would attribute each of those victories to the Wolverines' sign-stealing.

That's why, if Michigan's recent winning ways continue against Ohio State, Howard doesn't want to hear anything from the other side.

It's a take sure to fire up the Wolverines fanbase while infuriating the Buckeyes faithful even more. Week 13, the stage for this year's installment of the rivalry, can't come soon enough.