Former Michigan wide receiver AJ Henning is transferring to Northwestern, he announced in a Thursday tweet.

“A.J. Henning, who recently graduated from Michigan, announced Thursday that he’s transferring to Northwestern,” The Ann Arbor News Michigan Football beat writer Aaron McMann wrote in a Thursday tweet.

A former 4-star wide receiver out of Frankfort, Ill., Henning chose the Wolverines over offers from Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State and Ohio State, among others, according to 247Sports. He joined a 2020 recruiting class that ranked 12th nationwide and featured 24 enrollees. Henning and offensive tackle Andrew Gentry were listed as the top two recruits of the class.

Henning brought in 60 yards on nine receptions during his third season with the Wolverines, peaking at 37 yards on four receptions against the Connecticut Huskies in September. Wide receiver Ronnie Bell led the Michigan football receiving corp with 889 yards and four touchdowns on 62 total receptions.

AJ Henning will join former Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant, who announced his intent to transfer to Northwestern in a Tweet earlier this month. Bryant finished the 2022 season with 2,732 passing yards and 21 touchdowns in 11 games, highlighted by a 354-yard and four-touchdown performance in a 45-24 win over the Indiana Hoosiers in September.

Arizona State wide receiver Cam Johnson announced his intent to play for the Wildcats in January, bringing in a receiver with four years of experience at Vanderbilt and one with ASU into the team’s ranks. Northwestern’s 2023 recruiting class features 19 players who have signed their letters of intent, including 4-star linebacker Nigel Glover.

Northwestern went 1-11 overall during their 2022 campaign, taking a win over Nebraska before dropping every one of their remaining games. Its season was capped off by a 41-3 loss to Illinois. The game saw now-Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon rack up two of Illinois’s five interceptions against the Wildcats.