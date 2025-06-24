A big area of concern for the Michigan football team last year was the wide receiver position. The Wolverines struggled offensively, and not having the right talent there was a big reason why. Michigan is trying to change that in the 2026 class, and one of its top targets is four-star Zion Robinson. Robinson is one of the top WRs in the class, and he was recently predicted to land with the Wolverines.

“2026 4-star WR Zion Robinson has been predicted to Michigan by 247sports Sam Webb,” uofmcoverage said in a post.

Michigan and Miami seem to be in the best shape with Zion Robinson, but Stanford and Nebraska are recruiting him hard as well. He has not set a commitment date yet. This would be a big recruiting win for head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff.

Robinson is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #71 player in the 2026 class, the #6 WR and the #10 player in the state of Texas. Robinson currently attends Mansfield High School in Mansfield, TX. Michigan is pretty far away from home.

“Tall outside target pushing 6-foot-3 with excellent multi-sport athletic context in basketball and track and field,” Robinson’s scouting report reads. “More polished pass catchers are out there, but very few boast this combination of above-the-rim hardwood context, a state championship high jump gold medal, and corresponding high-level athleticism in pads. Frame and explosion foster contested-catch dominance.”

Robinson is good enough to be a major impact player at Michigan, and he has pro potential as well.

“Displays sneaky run-after-catch effectiveness relative to frame and straight-line top-end gear,” his scouting report continues. “Shows adequate acceleration that times requires a build-up runway, but leads to breakaway long speed. Still developing hands consistency and route technique, but showed encouraging signs during junior season and Spring 2025 elite camp evaluation. A particularly high-ceiling outside receiver prospect who could become an impact player in college with long-term pro potential.”

The Michigan football team is in position to land a commitment from Zion Robinson. Now, the coaching staff has to find a way to close the deal.