A big area of concern for the Michigan football team last year was the wide receiver position. The Wolverines struggled offensively, and not having the right talent there was a big reason why. Michigan is trying to change that in the 2026 class, and one of its top targets is four-star Zion Robinson. Robinson is one of the top WRs in the class, and he was recently predicted to land with the Wolverines.

“2026 4-star WR Zion Robinson has been predicted to Michigan by 247sports Sam Webb,” uofmcoverage said in a post.

Michigan and Miami seem to be in the best shape with Zion Robinson, but Stanford and Nebraska are recruiting him hard as well. He has not set a commitment date yet. This would be a big recruiting win for head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff.

Robinson is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #71 player in the 2026 class, the #6 WR and the #10 player in the state of Texas. Robinson currently attends Mansfield High School in Mansfield, TX. Michigan is pretty far away from home.

Article Continues Below
More NCAA Football News
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and Quinn Ewers (3) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Heisman winner pours cold water on Arch Manning with Quinn Ewers takeScotty White ·
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Colorado’s Deion Sanders earns major recruiting win over Florida, Florida StateBenjamin Adducchio ·
St. Bonaventure's Dylan Dunst tackles Folsom quarterback Ryder Lyons during the fourth quarter of the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. St. Bonaventure lost 20-14.
BYU football makes history by beating out Oregon for 5-star QBBen Strauss ·
New College Football 26 Details on Dynasty Mode Revealed
New College Football 26 Details on Dynasty Mode RevealedMassimo Marchiano ·
The Clemson Tiger Band spells Tigers before of the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans
Joel Klatt gets real on CFP implications of Week 1 showdown vs. ClemsonScotty White ·
College Football 26 presentation, uniform, & more details revealed
College Football 26 presentation, uniform, & more details revealedMassimo Marchiano ·

“Tall outside target pushing 6-foot-3 with excellent multi-sport athletic context in basketball and track and field,” Robinson’s scouting report reads. “More polished pass catchers are out there, but very few boast this combination of above-the-rim hardwood context, a state championship high jump gold medal, and corresponding high-level athleticism in pads. Frame and explosion foster contested-catch dominance.”

Robinson is good enough to be a major impact player at Michigan, and he has pro potential as well.

“Displays sneaky run-after-catch effectiveness relative to frame and straight-line top-end gear,” his scouting report continues. “Shows adequate acceleration that times requires a build-up runway, but leads to breakaway long speed. Still developing hands consistency and route technique, but showed encouraging signs during junior season and Spring 2025 elite camp evaluation. A particularly high-ceiling outside receiver prospect who could become an impact player in college with long-term pro potential.”

The Michigan football team is in position to land a commitment from Zion Robinson. Now, the coaching staff has to find a way to close the deal.