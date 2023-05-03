Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The spring games are over across college football, but the transfer portal continues to churn out changes quickly. Now, former Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Ben Bryant has found a new home with the Northwestern Wildcats. Bryant announced his decision with a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Ben Bryant began his career at Cincinnati before hitting the transfer portal and ending up at Eastern Michigan. In his lone season at Eastern Michigan, he threw for 3,121 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Then, Bryant transferred back to Cincinnati and threw for 2,732 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

With Emory Jones, an Arizona State transfer, battling it out for the QB1 spot, Bryant decides to head to Northwestern and join a Big Ten program for his final collegiate season. Luke Fickell left for Wisconsin, so there have been a lot of changes for the Bearcats this offseason.

Northwestern went 1-11 last season, and they played a few different quarterbacks. Ryan Hilinski got the majority of the work, throwing for 1.644 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions. Brendan Sullivan and Cole Freeman also saw some work, but it’s clear that Northwestern had to bring in more competition for the position.

Bryant should have no problems being the starter for his final college season, and it will be interesting to see how he does in the loaded Big Ten Conference.