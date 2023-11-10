The Big Ten has suspended Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh with no evidence of him having knowledge on sign-stealing.

The Michigan football sign-stealing investigation received a major update on Friday afternoon as the Big Ten suspended Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season while the Wolverines were on a plane to their game against Penn State. There had been talk all week about a punishment looming from the conference, and Tony Petitti seemingly waited until the last minute to make his decision. Harbaugh boarded the plane with his team and he is currently in State College, Pennsylvania with Michigan.

This whole investigation started a few weeks ago and was initiated by the NCAA, and it resulted in Connor Stalions, the Michigan football staffer responsible for the sign-stealing, to resign from his position. People around the Michigan program believe that Jim Harbaugh had no knowledge of any illegal sign-stealing. Because of that, it was unclear whether or not Harbaugh would be punished.

Harbaugh is suspended for the remainder of the season, however, and the Big Ten noted that they do not have any evidence that he was aware of the sign-stealing scheme, according to a tweet from Bruce Feldman.

“This is not a sanction of Coach Harbaugh,” The Big Ten said. “It is a sanction against the University that, under the extraordinary circumstances presented by this offensive conduct…”

A lot of people thought that Harbaugh would be fine if there was no evidence of him being involved, but that is clearly not the case. Michigan will now attempt to have the decision temporarily blocked so that Harbaugh is able to coach against Penn State, but because of how late the decision was made, there might not be time for that.

If the suspension holds, Harbaugh will also miss the season finale against Ohio State.