As the 2022 college football year was winding down, there was no question about it: Blake Corum was going to the NFL when the season ended. Then his injury happened. Corum went down with what ended up being a season-ending injury against Illinois, and when the year concluded, he decided that he wanted to come back for another season with the Michigan football team. Now, through three games, he looks healthy and already has six touchdowns on the season. Corum could've gone to the NFL last year, and he turned down a lot of money to come back, but he's still doing well for himself in the NIL world.

Blake Corum recently signed a new NIL deal with 7-Eleven, and he wasn't the only CFB star to sign it, either. He is joined by Box Nix, Travis Hunter, Dorian Singer, Marvin Harrison Jr., Trevor Etienne, Kameron Arnold, Nick Singleton and Quinn Ewers. The deal involves working with The Shoe Surgeon who designs custom cleats that can be won by fans. There will be auctions for the cleats, and Corum's will take place between November 24th and 29th, according to an article from Blue By Ninety. The proceeds will go to Beaumont Children's Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.

“It’s inspiring to watch this next generation of role models get fired up for service – and we are proud to support these young athletes as they give back to their communities,” 7-Eleven executive vice president Marissa Jarratt said. “At 7-Eleven and Speedway, we are always looking for ways to spark more awesome in our brand fans’ days, whether that’s through exciting collabs, giving back to the community, or providing the snacks they need to host the ultimate tailgate.”

This is a deal that will not only benefit the student-athletes involved, but also the communities that they are part of. Good deal for Michigan football star Blake Corum.