Michigan football was dealt a crushing blow toward the end of last season when star running back Blake Corum tore his ACL. While the Wolverines still made it to the CFP Semifinals, there's no question Corum's absence hurt.

Due to the injury, he decided to recover and come back to Ann Arbor for another season rather than declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. And while Corum was limited in spring practice as he continued to rehab, the 22-year-old said at Big Ten Media Days Thursday that he's finally been cleared to do on-field activities.

Via VanHaaren of ESPN:

“I had a doctor's appointment the other day, and I believe he cleared me. I might have to double check to make sure that was the last appointment, but I'm cleared,” Corum said. “But I think I'm good. Now it's just being smart, going into camp and doing whatever I have to do to make sure this team is in the best position to win and attack the season.”

Blake Corum was a Heisman candidate last year before going on the shelf, rushing for 1,469 yards on 247 carries for an average of 5.9 yards per run. He also had 18 touchdowns. With a lot of the best running backs in the nation having left for the NFL, Corum has the chance to potentially be the top player at his position in 23′ and should be a high pick in the draft if he dominates again.

Corum, alongside QB JJ McCarthy, will also be in the Heisman conversation if all goes to plan. But, the ultimate goal will be for Michigan football to win a National Championship.