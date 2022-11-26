Published November 26, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Blake Corum attempted to tough out his knee injury for the Michigan Wolverines in their college football rivalry game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Corum, who looked good in warmups, handled two carries for six yards, looking uncomfortable in doing so. He then limped off the field, looking frustrated.

That has been the last Michigan football fans have seen of Corum, as he has yet to return to the field. The Heisman Trophy hopeful was spotted on the sideline without a helmet, strongly indicating that his day could be done.

Freshman running back CJ Stokes checked into the game for Blake Corum, according to Andy Backstrom of On3 Sports. Since the first drive, Michigan football has deployed a mix of Stokes and fellow halfback Donovan Edwards.

Corum has been the engine of the Michigan Wolverines offense- and one of the best running backs in all of college football.

The junior halfback has ran for over 1400 rushing yards and has added 18 touchdowns on the ground in a Heisman Trophy-caliber year.

In fact, if not for Ohio Stae football’s CJ Stroud- and a late season push by USC’s Caleb Williams- Blake Corum would be the favorite for the award.

But all Michigan football fans care about at the moment is the status of Corum. If he is unable to return- and that’s certainly what it looks like- the Wolverines will somehow have to beat their hated rivals without their best playmaker.

They’ve managed to do a fine job so far, as the Wolverines have held steady with Ohio State, as they have managed to take the lead at the time of print.

They’ll have to hope that continues.