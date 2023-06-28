Michigan football was so close to a College Football National Championship. Jim Harbaugh and his squad were rampaging through the BIG East but fell short of the CFP National Championship after their loss to TCU football. Quarterback JJ McCarthy took the loss more personally and remains blood hungry.

The CFP National Championship is the most prestigious trophy a football player could acquire. It is no surprise that Michigan football quarterback JJ McCarthy still stomachs their loss after coming up short. He unveiled his feelings on the loss and what he plans to do with it entering the new season under Jim Harbaugh, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

“That's my ultimate goal. I have a lot of goals, and we have a lot of goals, but it's to bring a national championship to Ann Arbor. We're just so close,” JJ McCarthy said.

JJ McCarthy threw two interceptions returned that resulted in touchdowns during the game against TCU football. He outlined how this impacted him and his specific season goals.

“My 1A goal is to bring a national championship to Ann Arbor; 1B is to never lose to [Ohio State]. That will mean a lot to me. From the guys that play scout team to the guys that are touching the ball every play, we have to be our best at all times. That's not always going to look pretty, but we just got to keep pushing, keep pushing and growing in every aspect, and we'll be where we want to be by Nov. 25,” the Michigan football quarterback said.

Jim Harbaugh has a hard-nosed quarterback that will play with a chip on his shoulder this season. Michigan football faithful can expect him to pop off in the coming months.