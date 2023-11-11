Michigan football running back Blake Corum savagely trolled Penn State DC Manny Diaz with his TD celebration.

Michigan football running back Blake Corum put an exclamation point on the Wolverines' 24-15 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions with a 30-yard touchdown scamper late in the fourth quarter that essentially sealed the win on Saturday. But that's not all Corum did. After the star halfback crossed the pylon in the end zone, he had a little fun with the Penn State faithful at Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Manny Diaz' expense.

Diaz trolled Michigan football for its sign-stealing scandal in the build-up to the game, pantomiming instructions to Nittany Lions fans to get there early and get loud, especially on third downs.

Corum mimicked Diaz' instructions after he crossed the pylon into the end zone in an epic response to the Penn State coach. Corum and the Wolverines have dealt with a lot off the field in recent weeks, as the program has been thrust into the spotlight amid the sign-stealing scandal- and now head coach Jim Harbaugh's suspension as a result of it.

Plus, Diaz certainly seemed to add some fuel to the fire for Corum and his Michigan football teammates with his actions in the lead-up to the game. And Corum clearly relished the opportunity to fire back on the field.