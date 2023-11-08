Former Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions sold vacuums shortly after he moved near the Michigan campus in the spring of 2022.

Disgraced former Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions has stirred a lot of controversy amid the program's sign-stealing scandal in recent weeks. It turns out Stalions' odd past includes selling vacuums out of his house, per The Wall Street Journal's Laine Higgins.

“Property records indicate that he purchased a $485,000 house near the Michigan campus in Ann Arbor in March 2022, shortly before his stint with the Marines ended. Not long after he moved in that spring, dozens of old vacuum cleaners appeared on his front porch,” Higgins wrote on Tuesday.

“The unsightly stash peeved neighbors and sparked the interest of the homeowners association, which sued Stalions for allegedly operating an appliance refurbishing business out of his home in violation of its bylaws,” Higgins added.

Connor Stalions fired back at his accuser and suspected he didn't like his background with the Marines. Stalions also suspected his accuser was a Michigan State football fan. He thought about an MSU fan named “Jeff” who lived nearby and had a son studying at Michigan State.

The Connor Stalions story now includes an HOA lawsuit and dozens of vacuum cleaners. https://t.co/Y5VjfvTfcs — The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) November 7, 2023

Connor Stalions confessed to launching a limited liability company that sold vacuums on Amazon. Apparently, he didn't do too well in that particular endeavor. His Amazon customers gave him a 2.8 seller rating. To make matters worse, a judge ordered him to cease business operations.

Connor Stalions is at the center of the NCAA's ongoing investigation on the sign-stealing scandal at Michigan football. He admitted to stealing television copy and sharing the information to their offensive coordinator at the time.

Michigan football eventually fired Stalions this past weekend after he refused to cooperate with investigators.

The Big Ten Conference and NCAA are still probing deeper into the sign-stealing controversy. We're all waiting with bated breath how this drama will unfold in the next few days.