The Michigan football sign-stealing saga was a huge part of last college football season, but Connor Stalions is still a household name, and the story continues to get a lot of attention. Nobody knew who Stalions was before this whole thing went down, but he is now a college football celebrity. A documentary was done about him, he has appeared on numerous shows, he attends a lot of Michigan games. Stalions most recent show appearance was on the Bussin with the Boys podcast.

Since Connor Stalions stepped away from the Michigan football program, he has opened up about what he did to decode signals from opposing teams. He went in-depth about it on the documentary that was done, and he is very vocal about it when he appears on these shows.

Another thing that Stalions has been vocal about is how popular sign-stealing is in college football, and he is very adamant that a lot of teams have a guy like him. In fact, during his appearance on Bussin with the Boys, Stalions claimed that 80-90% of power four teams have a guy just like him.

“It's gotta be 80 to 90%,” Stalions said when he was asked about how many power four teams have a guy like him. “I'm sure USC does. I'm sure Washington probably does. The only two teams that, to my understanding, did not were Iowa and Michigan State in the Big Ten.”

There have been a lot of people in the football world that have come and said that a lot of teams have a guy like Stalions. However, the way that Stalions got the signs is where things get murky.

Connor Stalions discusses sign-stealing during the 2023 season

Connor Stalions was part of the Michigan football coaching staff for the first half of the season last year before the NCAA investigation began. He talked about how easy or hard it was to decode signals in games from some of the opponents that the Wolverines played last season.

“We want to go game by game last year ECU new, you know, new signals because it's game one, and they're the best at protecting so we're up 30 to nothing before I even started figuring out what was going on,” Stalions said. “UNLV, they had one signaler, so that was easy. Game three, Bowling Green, figured them out pretty early. Game four, Rutgers, they huddled every single play. They're… they're really good at getting signals. So again, you're really good like you know, we huddled.”

After the news of the sign-stealing investigation began, Stalions was no longer part of the team, and every opponent that Michigan played was aware of what happened. Some teams huddled every play, and every team changed their signs.

Still, that had no effect on the Michigan team. The Wolverines won all of their remaining games without Stalions as they went 8-0 and they beat five ranked teams in the process. Four of those teams were ranked in the top-10, and they obviously won the Rose Bowl and the national championship. It makes you wonder: Was it worth it for Stalions to do something like this that had such little impact on the games?