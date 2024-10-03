NIL is the name of the game in college football now, and if you fall behind there, you’re probably going to fall behind on the football field as well. The Michigan football program has one of the biggest brands in college football, so they should be a team that can keep up. One famous alum of the school is Barstool founder Dave Portnoy, and he is trying to make sure that Michigan competes with the top dogs in the NIL world.

Dave Portnoy recently said during a Barstool podcast that he would pay $3 million in NIL money so that the Michigan football team can always land an elite quarterback.

“Michigan, I will be your quarterback guy,” Portnoy said on the Barstool Pick ‘Em Podcast. “I’ll talk to Sherrone [Moore], ‘Who do you guys want? Who’s in there?’ Give me a group. I’ll go sign them. $1 million. $2 million. Whatever it is…$3 million. …I can get a quarterback. We don’t have a quarterback. If I don’t get the number one … I’m gonna get us a top 10 quarterback in the portal coming out every year. Top 10 quarterback and then here’s a little bit of the issue. You’ll have to find something else because they’re doing a weekly spot on Pardon My Take. My guy, not your guy, my guy. That’s already been taken. So, you’re gonna have to find something else for the Wisconsin guy. But college football recap, a college football hit. So, there’s two things. $3 million marketing agreement. I think that’s legal.”

These comments came in the midst of the Michigan offense consistently struggling in the passing game. Portnoy is a huge Michigan fan, and he wants the Wolverines to be elite every year. He has now confirmed that he has talked to Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore about the NIL pledge.

“My problem with the NIL, besides it’s a lot of money just to kind of throw out the window, but I’m willing to, like do it,” Dave Portnoy said. “I do not want to talk to other people. I don’t want to — I am not trying to get in the middle of the NIL, I do not want people I don’t know calling me, I don’t want to talk to this guy. I don’t want emails from that guy. I don’t want any of that. I don’t want any of that. I had Daniella, my assistant, ‘Someone at Michigan wants —,’ no. I don’t want to talk to any of you. I talked to Sherrone [Moore]. I talked to him. I have his number, we talked. He told me the one guy I got to talk to. One guy to talk to, I’ve not talked to that person. I will, and then we’ll see.”

One issue: If Dave Portnoy has to work through one specific Michigan football NIL collective, the deal might be off the table.

“But I’m not going to, like, I’ve said this, the collective,” Portnoy continued. “There’s a company involved in the Michigan collective that I f**king hate. And I had a bad experience with Barstool with them. I will not associate with this company ever, so that almost — they’re out. So, I gotta see. And I don’t want middlemen. I don’t want any of it. I want the quarterback’s cell phone number, just because it’s like we got to schedule when we’re doing our things at Barstool. That’s it. So we’ll see.”

If Michigan can really get $3 million from Dave Portnoy every year for a quarterback, that would be massive. That would instantly elevate a player near the top of the charts in terms of NIL valuation. It will be interesting to see if this plan pans out.