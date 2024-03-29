The Michigan football team recently lost their brand new defensive line coach Greg Scruggs as he resigned after being arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence. New Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore had made a lot of new hires this offseason, and because of that incident, he had to make another. Moore got it done as Lou Esposito is coming over from Western Michigan to be the new defensive line coach.
“Michigan is expected to hire Memphis’ Lou Esposito as its new defensive line coach, sources tell @247Sports,” Matt Zenitz said in a tweet. “Was previously defensive coordinator at Western Michigan. Led the way for the MAC’s No. 2 ranked scoring defense in 2022 and has developed players like current early-round NFL draft prospect Marshawn Kneeland.”
Lou Esposito has a lot of experience both playing and coaching. He played college football at Memphis and has now been coaching since 2003. He has coached the defensive line, offensive line and he has been a defensive coordinator, so most of his experience is on the defensive side of things.
Esposito has coached for the Memphis Xplorers, St. Joseph's, Western Michigan, Ferris State, Davenport and he was supposed to coach at Memphis next season for the first time before taking the Michigan job.
As you can see, Esposito is very familiar with the state of Michigan as Ferris State and Davenport are both Michigan schools as well as Western.
Sherrone Moore wasn't expecting to have to hire another defensive line coach after getting Greg Scruggs, but he got the job done. He has had his work cut out for him this offseason, and he has done a tremendous job.
Michigan football has had a lot of coaching changes this season
Michigan just won the national title a few months ago and after that, they lost a lot of coaches to the NFL. Obviously, Jim Harbaugh is now gone as he took the head coaching job with the Chargers, and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, strength coach Ben Herbert and special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh all left with him.
Sherrone Moore has done a good job of promoting staff from within to fill these openings, and also bringing new faces into the program. Some of the notable coaching changes are Kirk Campbell as the offensive coordinator now that Moore has been promoted to head coach, Wink Martindale as defensive coordinator, and Michigan football also stole longtime running backs coach Tony Alford away from Ohio State.
It's been a tough first offseason for Moore as the Wolverines lost a ton of coaches, and they are also losing a ton of players to the NFL. The team is going to look a lot different next season, but Moore has done a good job so far with new hires.