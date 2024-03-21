The Michigan football team had a lot of hiring choices to make this offseason after Jim Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers, and one move that new head coach Sherrone Moore made was bringing Greg Scruggs over from Wisconsin. Scruggs was hired to be the new defensive line coach for the Wolverines, but he resigned from his position after a recent arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Greg Scruggs was arrested in Ann Arbor last week for operating a vehicle while intoxicated shortly after taking the Michigan football defensive line coach job. He was suspended indefinitely, and Sherrone Moore issued a statement when the incident first took place.
“Greg made an unfortunate mistake and was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated,” Moore said in a statement. “He made no excuses and has taken accountability for his actions. The football program and athletic department have suspended Greg indefinitely while we review details of the incident.”
Scruggs time as the d-line coach for the Wolverines was very short lived as he has now resigned from the position. Moore received notice of this on Thursday, but he can't offer up more comments on the situation.
“I just received notice that Greg Scruggs has resigned from his position, effective immediately,” Sherrone Moore said in a statement. “I am unable to comment further as this is a university matter.”
Michigan needs a new d-line coach
Before coming to be the d-line coach at Michigan, Scruggs was with another Big Ten team as he had the same position with the Wisconsin football team. Before coaching for the Badgers, Scruggs was the assistant d-line coach for the New York Jets, the d-line coach for Cincinnati football and the director of player development for the Bearcats.
This was a good hire for Moore as he brought in someone with a lot of experience, and it wasn't just coaching. Scruggs also has a lot of experience playing along the defensive line as he was in the NFL for four years. Scruggs was a defensive tackle and he spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears and New England Patriots. He played his college football at Louisville.
Just when it looked like Moore had done a great job of getting the Michigan football staff ready for next season, another issue arises. Moore worked quickly and found a lot of good replacements (or so it seemed) for the departed staff members, but now, he is going to have a find a new d-line coach… again. The head coaching job for the Wolverines has not been easy for Moore so far.
Michigan has had a crazy offseason after winning the national title back in January, and the Wolverines are going to look completely different next year. They lost their head coach to the NFL, numerous coaches followed him to the NFL, and Michigan is losing most of their player talent from last year as well. The Wolverines are going to be a brand new team next year, and it's going to be hard for them to repeat their success. Moore needs to make sure that they don't take a big step back next year.
Moore will once again have to act fast with this coaching hire. Greg Scruggs is out, and Michigan needs a new d-line coach.