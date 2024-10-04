Quarterback Denard Robinson was a campus legend during his time with Michigan football. However, he recently made headlines for a not so glamorous reason.

Robinson was sentenced to 18 months probation for a drunk driving crash that occurred in April, via Aaron McMann of MLive. The former quarterback, who was a staff member with the team at the time, was booted from the program following the arrest.

Robinson was found “unresponsive” behind the wheel while the vehicle itself had a strong smell of “intoxicants.” He had crashed into a street sign with no other drivers or vehicles involved. Hours later, Robinson's blood alcohol level was nearly twice the Michigan legal limit.

Following the incident, the ex-quarterback took full blame for his actions. He didn't make any excuses and noted that it will help him grow overall as a person.

“It's part of my life lesson,” Robinson said. “I'm OK with being held accountable for it.”

Robinson' lawyer Maxwell Dubin echoed his client's sentiment.

“He has no excuses,” Dubin said. He's apologized to himself and those close to him. He lost the job that he had.”

The Wolverines legend pleaded his charge down to operating while visually impaired. He must continue going to alcohol counseling and do 40 hours of community service. Robinson will continue to wear a GPS tether and can request to lessen his probation to nine months should he complete all the steps of his probation.

Denard Robinson played for Michigan from 2009-2012, throwing for 6,250 yards and 49 touchdowns. He added another 4,495 yards and 42 touchdowns on the ground. In 2010, Robinson was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year after being the first college quarterback to both throw and run for 1,500+ yards.

His time with the Wolverines will always bring fond memories for Michigan fans. However, his drunk driving incident put a dark stain on his permanent record.