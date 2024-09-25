The Michigan football program has always been loud and proud. The Maize and Blue are boisterous even when not bludgeoning other Midwestern opponents. Michigan beating USC is always a chest-pounding moment. It only makes sense that the offensive line is led by someone with those same qualities. Center Dominick Giudice cited a New Jersey Italian background as just one reason driving Michigan football's success this season.

Strong play from the offensive line helped lay the foundation for a 27-24 home victory over the USC Trojans. Michigan ran for 290 yards and three touchdowns at a 6.3 yards per carry clip. It was a loud environment to mark a historic moment: USC's first Big Ten conference game.

Giudice explained how the center's line calls were heard in such a situation. Being a strong communicator started at home very early as reported by Zach Shaw.

“I’m an Italian kid from New Jersey,” Giudice laughed. “So I’m naturally pretty loud and talkative.”

Shaw reports Giudice's favorite Italian food is manicotti and his childhood nickname was “Mutz.” The Michigan middleman's favorite Italian eatery in the South Bend area is Cantoro’s.

As for any NIL-funded trips to Olive Garden?

“Never been,” Giudice replied. “I wouldn’t be allowed home if I did.”

Michigan football's path back home to the College Football Playoffs includes a full buffet of obstacles. Having a strong communicator helping Alex Orji organize the offense will go a long way to securing one of the 12 CFP's coveted spots.

Michigan football's faulty offense needs fixing

The Wolverines will not be playing for a title in the first season since Jim Harbaugh left Ann Arbor without fixing the offense. Strong communication along the offensive line only goes so far. Alex Orji has got to show a better command of the offense over the next two weeks. Minnesota (September 28) and Washington (October 5) will be tough but not near the test of 19th-ranked Illinois on October 19.

If Orji cannot muster up more than 32 yards, as was the case versus USC, then Michigan's season has a very low ceiling. The revamped Big Ten is too tough for the Wolverines to play every game in a three yards and cloud of dust style. Davis Warren was turnover-prone. Orji is perhaps too timid to even throw a threatening pass. The Wolverines' run game will face stacked boxes until Michigan can make a pass downfield.

Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore gave Orji a vote of confidence after the USC win.

“Alex [Orji] will be the starter again,” Moore revealed. “And there’s definitely more to his game and more things that we have complemented for him and the offense. But I thought he did a good job of taking care of the football for us, which was the number one thing we wanted. He was a great team player. He did all the things we asked him. He ran extremely hard when we asked him to, so, proud of him and proud of his performance.”

Michigan will again be loud and proud once. When? Once these Wolverines can pass for more than 100 yards without inducing heart attack reactions from the fans.