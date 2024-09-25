The Michigan football team picked up a big win on Saturday against #11 USC. It wasn't a must-win game as the Wolverines could've gone 10-2 and still won the Big Ten with a loss, but it was about as close to must-win as you can get. Michigan needed to get the win to avoid a 2-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play start, and they found a way to get it done.

Offensive lineman Myles Hinton was an important part of the Michigan football win on Saturday as the run game was dominant. After the Texas game, the Wolverines picked up some doubters, but the win on Saturday quieted that crowd a bit.

“Personally I don't really read media or listen to stuff outside the building, that's just me personally, but keep on chuggin,” Myles Hinton told the media when he was asked about what the win does for the team's confidence. “I feel like that win definitely shut people up to an extent. Keep on winning, keep shutting them up, keep rolling.”

The Wolverines had just 32 passing yards, but they made enough plays on the ground to get the win. USC knew what was coming by the end of the game, but they still weren't able to get a stop on the final drive of the game, and Michigan punched in a late touchdown for the win.

The Michigan run game should be dominant again vs. Minnesota

Myles Hinton and the entire offensive line played a great game on Saturday. They have grown a lot throughout the first four weeks, and they will get another opportunity to keep up the momentum this weekend against Minnesota. Iowa just torched the Golden Gophers on the ground last week, and the Wolverines are going to come out with the same game plan.

The Wolverines and Golden Gophers will kickoff from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor at noon ET on Saturday. Michigan is currently favored by nine points.