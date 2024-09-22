There was (more) history made at the University of Michigan's Big House and the Wolverines went home happy. USC football's Lincoln Riley was wandering around the postgame locker room looking for answers after opening Big Ten play with a loss. The only hope to hold onto was the fact that this was a tough game early in the season and the College Football Playoffs are now open to 12 teams.

Riley just had to state the obvious after a heart-wrenching nail-biter against the Maize and Blue.

“We’re obviously disappointed,” Riley admitted, per Trojans reporter Keely Eure. “But this season…there’s a lot left in it.”

It's a tough defeat for USC football to swallow before flying back to Los Angeles. Riley's Trojans lead 24-20 with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after a huge Ja'Kobi Lane touchdown grab. Big picture, Riley is 2-6 in his last 8 ranked matchups since coming over to Southern Cal from Oklahoma. That includes Riley's time with Caleb Williams, the 2024 NFL Draft's top overall pick.

Michigan football barely needed the forward pass rule on Saturday. Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore was just fine with beating USC while passing for a meager 32 yards.

“I love it,” Sherrone laughed. “It's my dream.”

USC football ready for Big Ten home opener

Football fans had grown accustomed to Southern Cal and Michigan meeting at the Rose Bowl every few years as conference champions. Realignment chaos has created an annual affair. It seems that most on social media are fine with the arrangement.

There was no fussing or fighting. Just the fun chatter that makes college football special needs to be spotlighted. Wins and losses only mean so much nowadays. Just ask Lincoln Riley, again. The UMGoBlog media contingent caught up with a group of USC football fans and passed along the most important part of the conversation.

“Win or loss we’re glad we made the trip. We had an amazing experience here at the Big House & can’t thank you all enough for being so welcoming to us. Good luck the rest of the year & GO BEAT OHIO AGAIN!!”

USC football fans will host Wisconsin next Saturday (September 28) in what will be the first Big Ten regular season contest played at the Coliseum. Lincoln Riley has to get better results or he might hear some grumbling from the home fans. The game is already sold out.