Conference media days got going this week as Big 12 media days are under way, and it is a sign that the college football season is very close. Big Ten media days will get going in a couple weeks from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The event will take place from July 23rd until the 25th. The defending national champion Michigan football team will be there, and the Wolverines just announced their three player attendees: Donovan Edwards, Max Bredeson and Makari Paige.

For the first time since 2014, Jim Harbaugh will not be attending Big Ten media days as the head coach of the Michigan football team. Sherrone Moore will take the podium for the Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium, the place where Michigan has won three straight Big Ten titles, and he will have Donovan Edwards, Max Bredeson and Makari Paige with him. Let's take a deeper look into the three representatives.

Donovan Edwards

Donovan Edwards is certainly the most well-known Michigan football player that will be at Big Ten media days. Edwards has a lot of national attention on him right now as he is on the cover of the new EA Sports College Football video game that is coming out next week.

Edwards has had a special career with the Wolverines already, and he hasn't even been the starting running back yet. He has had numerous massive plays for Michigan the past two years, and he will look to add more this season as RB1. Wolverines fans are expecting big things out of Edwards.

Makari Paige

Defensive back Makari Paige is going to be one of the most important players on this Michigan defense last season. The Wolverines lost a ton of talent to the NFL, but Paige is one experienced player that is back in 2024. He has put up big numbers each of the last two years, and he will need to do the same this season.

Max Bredeson

Max Bredeson is a player that isn't very well known outside of the Michigan fan base, but he couldn't be more crucial for this team. If you go back and watch a lot of successful highlights of the Wolverines running the football, you're going to see Bredeson making lanes for his backs. He epitomizes the toughness that the Wolverines are all about, and he is once again going to be one of the most important players on the team.

Big Ten media days are just a couple weeks away, and these three Michigan stars will be there.