In less than one week, EA Sports NCAA 25 will be available to play for college football fans everywhere. It is an exciting time, and this is something that fans have been waiting for for over a decade. With the release date of the game approaching, a lot of reveals are happening this week, and overall player ratings were announced on Wednesday. Michigan football fans were happy to see that Wolverines star cornerback Will Johnson is the highest-rated player in the game with a 96 overall rating.

Will Johnson was one of the best players in college football last season, and he wasn't even eligible to go to the NFL yet. He is expected to have a monster year in 2024, and his NCAA 25 rating shows just how good he is. There is no player in college football ranked higher than the Michigan football star.

There are two other players that have the same rating as Will Johnson as LSU's Will Campbell and Oklahoma State football's Ollie Gordon are both rated 96 as well. The rest of the top-10 is James Pierce Jr. (Tennessee, 95 overall), Caleb Downs (Ohio State, 95 overall), Travis Hunter (Colorado, 95 overall), Malaki Starks (Georgia, 95 overall), Mason Graham (95 overall), Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State, 95 overall) and Tate Ratledge (Georgia, 95 overall).

Michigan football fans are certainly happy with how the player ratings shaped out as they have the top player in the game, and they also have one other player in the top-10. EA Sports released all top-100 players in the game, and the Wolverines ended up having five players featured. Michigan lost a lot of talent from their national title team a year ago, but they are clearly still riddled with good players. Obviously, things are different on the actual football field than a video game, but these rankings are based off the actual talent of these players.

Will Johnson could be the #1 pick in next year's NFL Draft

Will Johnson is the highest-rated player in EA Sports NCAA 25, and he could end up being the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. If Johnson was eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft, he would have been one of the first players selected. He is coming back to Michigan football for one more year, and with another season under his belt, he is going to have the opportunity to improve his draft stock even more.

In the latest ESPN mock draft, Johnson is the third overall pick. Quarterbacks Carson Beck and Shedeur Sanders are the only two players ahead of Johnson in that Mock Draft.

“The Broncos could look at offensive tackle with Garett Bolles' contract set to expire after the 2024 season, but this is a team in ‘best player available' territory,” ESPN's Matt Miller wrote. “Johnson's tape from his first two seasons at Michigan is some of the best cornerback tape I've seen. The 6-foot-2 playmaker's closest comparison as a college prospect is Pat Surtain II, whom he'd be lined up opposite in this scenario in Denver. Johnson has seven career interceptions, he is an active tackler, and he has the size and speed to erase receivers.”

The first overall pick sometimes doesn't necessarily mean the best player as it depends on the team's need. The bottom line is, Michigan football star Will Johnson has the talent to be the first pick in the draft.