The Michigan football team continues to make progress with top targets as it is a finalist for another elite prospect. Four-star offensive tackle Zaden Krempin released his final four schools on Friday, and the Wolverines made the cut. He is down to Michigan, Texas, LSU and Texas A&M. Krempin has official visits set up with all of these schools, and we should hear a decision from him once he goes on all of those.

“NEWS: Four-Star OT Zaden Krempin is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’5 278 OT from Prosper, TX has locked in OVs to each of his finalists as well.”

Michigan is the only Big Ten school that Zaden Krempin is considering as the three other schools are all SEC teams. The Wolverines have some tough competition here.

Krempin is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #267 player in the 2026 class, the #18 inside offensive lineman and the #34 player in the state of Texas. Krempin currently attends Prosper High School in Prosper, Texas. Krempin lives in SEC country and he is considering three SEC schools, including two home-state squads. The Michigan football team is at a bit of a disadvantage there.

So far, Michigan has been pretty quiet on the recruiting trail with 2026 recruits. The Wolverines are in good standing with a lot of their top targets, but they haven't landed a lot of commitments yet. However, they are hosting a lot of official visits in the next month or so, and most recruits make their college decision after they have been on all of their visits. If things go according to plan, this summer should be a good one for the Wolverines.

Zaden Krempin would be a big get for the Michigan football team. It shouldn't be long before we hear a final decision.