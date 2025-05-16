North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick is opening up about what it has meant to him to go to Chapel Hill. Belichick is preparing for his first season as a college coach, after years in the NFL.

It's been an up-and-down offseason for Belichick, but he feels he has learned a lot already.

“I've learned so much being back in the college environment whether it be recruiting, the college game, the rules, the hashmarks, some strategy and putting a team together,” Belichick said on “Good Morning America,” and reported by ESPN. “I learn every day.”

The coach says he enjoys working with college players.

“They're hungry. They have dreams. They want to be good. I want to help make them good, and I want to help make them good on a good team,” he added. “They've been very enthusiastic, and we've made a lot of progress. We've got a long way to go, of course.”

Belichick is trying to restore the North Carolina program to greatness, after the club parted ways with Mack Brown. He spent 2024 out of coaching after leaving the New England Patriots. Belichick struggled with the Patriots after losing star quarterback Tom Brady.

North Carolina football kicks off its season on September 1 against TCU.

Bill Belichick's personal life has made headlines

While coaching football is Belichick's profession, he has made headlines in recent weeks for a very different reason. The North Carolina football coach and his relationship to girlfriend Jordon Hudson have caused much speculation.

Hudson has come under fire for how she acted in a CBS Sunday Morning TV show interview earlier this year. It occurred while Belichick was being interviewed about a new book he wrote. Hudson was present off-camera for the interview.

In the interview, Belichick was asked how he met Hudson. She shut down that question, interjecting that they wouldn't be discussing that topic. Sports commentators and analysts have since criticized Hudson's behavior.

Belichick has come to Hudson's defense since that moment went viral.

“She's been terrific through the whole process, and she's been very helpful to me,” Belichick said. “She does the business things that don't relate to North Carolina that come up in my life, so I can concentrate on football, and that's really what I want to do. I acknowledged her in the book. She was very helpful on that with the tribute pages and also giving a perspective of the book from kind of a business side. Sometimes I get a little football technical, and she did a good job of keeping me on balance there.”

Since that interview, North Carolina hired a publicist to work with Belichick. That person is Brandon Faber, who also worked with the Chicago Bears.