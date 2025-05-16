Bill Belichick is a complicated man. The North Carolina football head coach was polarizing long before beginning a relationship with 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson, who has become a controversial figure in her own right. Following an uneasy exchange in the now widely discussed and analyzed CBS Sunday Morning interview, many people have accused the woman of being controlling. Others have expressed concern about her possible involvement in Tar Heel affairs.

Belichick is trying to add some clarity regarding the professional influence Hudson has in his life. While appearing on “The Pivot Podcast,” the six-time Super Bowl-winning HC praised her business sense and clarified some misconceptions fans might have about what she does in Chapel Hill.

“Nothing at North Carolina,” he told retired NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder. “That would be number one. It would be personal opportunities. It could be a speaking thing, an appearance on this, or talk about, or somebody wants autographs or that type of thing. So you know she would kind of help organize that for me.”

Bill Belichick speaks on some reports and rumors regarding Jordon Hudson

Belichick also addressed the public's curiosity concerning a request he made to Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs and Strategic Communications Robbi Pickeral Evans about including Hudson on future emails. He places personal trust in his girlfriend to help him with media or appearance-based matters but claims she has no official involvement with the Tar Heels like others have surmised.

“One of the first things that came out was when North Carolina sent me the email that these people want to talk to you, these people want to talk to you, these people want to talk to you,” Belichick said.

“I sent back an email. Can you please copy Jordon on these requests. So she could at least filter through them, because there was nobody, we didn’t have a sports information guy. That was taken because all the emails are shared. That was taken as Jordon is running the sports information department.”

Additionally, the NFL legend refuted the report that Jordon Hudson was one of the reasons why North Carolina football is not going to be featured on HBO's “Hard Knocks,” despite prior speculation that the two sides were in agreement on the project. Regardless of what fans think, Belichick is trying to draw attention back onto the gridiron, the site of his many triumphs.

The three-time NFL Coach of the Year should not be surprised by the questions he receives, however. The public nature of this relationship, which has included photos of their Halloween couples costumes and beach yoga habits, is bound to elicit strong reactions. But if Bill Belichick can revitalize the Tar Heels, fans will tolerate everything else.