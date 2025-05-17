A massive official visit is on the horizon for the Michigan football team as one of the top recruits in the 2026 class will be in Ann Arbor in a few weeks. Five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo is taking his official visit on June 6th, and this is a big opportunity for the Wolverines to make a good impression. Ojo has already taken official visits to Ole Miss and Texas Tech, and he also has official visits scheduled with Florida, Ohio State, Texas and Oklahoma.

When Felix Ojo visits Michigan next month, he wants to make sure to spend a lot of time with the players.

“I want to develop more of a relationship with the players,” Ojo said, according to an article from On3. “I want to see more of Michigan from a player’s point of view. That’s pretty much it. I’m just excited to get back out there and spend more time with the coaches.”

Michigan has had a lot of success recruiting offensive linemen because of its track record. The Wolverines have won two of the last four Joe Moore Awards for the best offensive line in college football, and they have sent numerous players to the NFL.

“What has Michigan up there is their offensive line development and how consistent they’ve been in my recruitment,” Ojo added. “Coach (Sherrone) Moore called me every week before the ban phase. Coach (Grant) Newsome called me all the time, too. They have genuine love for me as a prospect. I like what they see for me in the future.”

Ojo has obviously spent a lot of time talking with Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome, and Sherrone Moore's connections with the offensive line certainly don't hurt either.

“I have a great relationship with Coach Newsome,” he said. “He’s been recruiting me since early on. Our relationship has been progressing really well. Coach Moore has a great mind. He was the offensive line coach before Jim Harbaugh left. He really knows offensive line play inside and out. It’s great knowing that offensive line is a center point of the program.”

Michigan is far away from home for the Texas native, but that isn't an issue.

“Distance isn’t a problem for me,” Ojo admitted. “I’m taking officials out of the state. It’s really just going to come down to what’s the best fit for me. At the end of the day, I want to trust the coaches to develop me into a first round caliber player. Just where I feel at home.”

Once Ojo takes all of his offical visits, we should hear an official decision. This would be a big get for the Michigan football team.