Bill Belichick sees his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, as his creative inspiration. Ahead of his first season with North Carolina, the 73-year-old coach credited her as much in his new book, “The Art of Winning: Lessons from my Life in Football.”

While Belichick focuses his mind on football, Hudson is the creative, business-minded thinker of the two, he told Ryan Clark on “The Pivot Podcast.” When asked by host Ryan Clark why he credited Hudson as his “creative muse” in the book, Belichick said she fed him the idea of dedicating specific pages to the biggest inspirations of his career.

“She had a lot to do with [my book],” Belichick said. “She came up with the idea, why don't you give [the acknowledgements] their page? Give [Lawrence] Taylor 56, [Tom] Brady 199, give your dad 106. That's how old he would've been if he were alive today. I thought that was a great idea, so we incorporated it into the book and those tribute pages are within the numbers that correspond to those four people.”

The purpose of Belichick's book is to detail how those influences helped shape his career. His father, Steve Belichick, is listed as one of his greatest role models, as is legendary coach Bill Parcells. Bill Belichick's longtime quarterback, Tom Brady, is another transparent influence on his career.

Belichick's book is on track to be released to the public on May 20. His autobiography is expected to be available on Amazon, with a presumed arrival in bookstores to follow.

UNC coach Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson

Since accepting the North Carolina football job, Belichick's relationship with Hudson has been all over front pages. In addition to the 49-year age difference between them, the couple has sparked multiple social media controversies.

After a now-viral interview Belichick conducted with CBS aired, Hudson's actions were repeatedly questioned. Many criticized the 24-year-old influencer's habit of inserting herself into Belichick's affairs and seemingly distracting the coach.

The public criticism led to rumors of Hudson being banned from the North Carolina football facilities, which the school has since denied. In any case, the relationship has yet to receive any positive attention with Belichick's return from retirement forthcoming.