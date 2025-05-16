Amid the media storm created by Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, the North Carolina Tar Heels football coach has defended his partner.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Belichick was asked by former New York Giants edge rusher Michael Strahan about the attention that has come with dating Hudson. Belichick obliged, but he shut down the follow-up question.

“She's been terrific through the whole process, and she's been very helpful to me,” Belichick praised. “She does the business things that don't relate to North Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate on football. That's really what I want to do.”

He then conceded he “acknowledged” her in his book, specifically with the “tribute pages.” Belichick also said she could give him a different business-oriented perspective on what he wrote. “Sometimes, I get a little football technical, and so she did a good job of keeping me on balance.”

Strahan then asked what she meant to him. Belichick said he was “happy” in the relationship before steering the conversation in a different direction with his response. “We have a good personal relationship,” he said. “I'm not talking about personal relationships, Michael, you know that.”

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson's recent controversies

Belichick and Hudson have been the center of attention recently. It intensified after Belichick's infamous interview with CBS. She shut down a question about the origins of their relationship, going on-screen during the interview.

According to reports, this was not the only instance of this happening. Hudson reportedly got involved in several conversations, even storming off set at one point.

Following that fiasco, there were reports she also “forced” her way into a Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial. Belichick appeared in the “DunKings 2” Super Bowl commercial with Hudson by his side. That was not his choice, apparently.

In the wake of the drama, there were reports that North Carolina banned Hudson from their football facilities. However, the school has since denied that report.

Either way, the relationship is taking attention away from the upcoming football season. Belichick was always known as a no-nonsense figure as the New England Patriots head coach. We will have to see how this affects the Tar Heels' upcoming season.