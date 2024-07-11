In less than a week, college football fans everywhere will be able to play the new EA Sports College Football 2025 video game. College football fans have been waiting for this game for over a decade as it was last released in 2013. The standard edition will be released on July 19th, but the deluxe edition will be available on the 15th. A lot of information is being released about the game this week, and on Wednesday, the top-100 players were revealed. The Michigan football team was very well represented as the Wolverines have five players featured.

The Michigan football team lost a lot of talent from their national championship team, but they are obviously still riddled with talent. There are a lot of good players in college football this year, and five Wolverines are in the EA Sports College Football 2025 top-100. Let's take a look at the five Michigan stars.

Will Johnson, #1

The top overall player in the NCAA College Football 2025 video game is Michigan football cornerback Will Johnson. Johnson is arguably the most talented player in college football, and that is why he is ranked so highly. He would've been one of the first players drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft had he been eligible, and he could end up being the top overall draft pick in 2025.

Mason Graham, #8

Mason Graham is another player that is going to be picked very high in the 2025 NFL Draft. Graham burst onto the scene for Michigan last year with a monster season, and he is currently projected to go top-10 in the draft. Graham is expected to be one of the best defensive lineman and players in all of college football this season, so it makes sense that he is ranked #8.

Colston Loveland, #33

Colton Loveland is currently projected to be picked in the top-15 of the 2025 NFL Draft by many outlets. Michigan uses their tight ends a lot, and Loveland is one of the best in the entire country. He is the 33rd best player in the College Football 2025 video game.

Donovan Edwards, #49

Donovan Edwards is on the cover of the video game, and he is the 49th best player in the game. Edwards has had a ton of huge plays for Michigan football in his career, but this will be his first time actually being the starter for the Wolverines.

Kenneth Grant, #55

Lastly, Kenneth Grant came in at #55. He had a big season last year and is a big reason why the Wolverines are expected to have perhaps the best defensive line in college football. He is a freak athlete and he is going to have a big year.

Michigan football has a lot of talent to replace from last season, but they still have a lot of good players.