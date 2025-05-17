The New York Knicks are heading to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years, and head coach Tom Thibodeau isn't spending much time basking in the moment. After his team demolished the defending champion Boston Celtics 119-81 in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden, Thibodeau was already focused on what’s next.

“The goal is always to win a championship,” Thibodeau said after the game. “We’ve got eight wins, you need 16.”

Thibs: "The goal is always to win a championship. We've got 8 wins, you need 16" pic.twitter.com/z0zARTmZV7 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

That message is classic Thibs—relentless, focused, and unwavering in his pursuit of the ultimate prize. While the Garden crowd roared and confetti flew, Thibodeau remained grounded, aware that the job is far from finished.

The Knicks’ blowout win wasn’t just a victory; it was a statement. They dismantled a Celtics team that had spent the year atop the Eastern Conference standings and ended their title defense in humiliating fashion. With Jayson Tatum out due to a torn Achilles suffered in Game 4, Boston’s offense was flat, and their defense even worse. Jaylen Brown tried to carry the load, scoring 20 points before fouling out late in the third quarter, but it was nowhere near enough.

Knicks are heading to the Eastern Conference Finals

Meanwhile, the Knicks executed a near-flawless game plan. OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson each tallied 23 points, Mikal Bridges added 22, and Karl-Anthony Towns chipped in 21 points and 12 rebounds. Josh Hart posted the franchise’s first playoff triple-double since 1972 with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. New York led by 27 at halftime and stretched that lead to 41 before Boston emptied its bench.

The Knicks thoroughly outworked Boston in nearly every facet—especially on the glass, where they held a 55-36 rebounding edge. Even with the game well in hand, Thibodeau kept his starters in for extended minutes, with Anunoby playing a team-high 37 minutes. It sent a clear message: this isn’t the finish line.

New York's journey through the postseason has been impressive. After rallying from 20-point deficits in each of the first two games in Boston, the Knicks took control of the series. Boston responded with a Game 5 win, but without Tatum and with Brown fouling out early, they had no answer in Game 6.

Now, the Knicks prepare to face the Indiana Pacers in a rematch of the 2000 Eastern Conference Finals. Game 1 tips off Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. New York hasn’t won an NBA title since 1973, but with Thibodeau’s leadership and a deep, versatile roster, the dream is alive.

Thibodeau’s focus is clear: he’s not celebrating a milestone—he’s chasing a banner. And the Knicks, for the first time in decades, are legitimately in that conversation.