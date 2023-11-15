Donovan Edwards had a big day for Michigan football against Penn State, and his confidence was showing on the field.

The Michigan football team had to listen to chatter about their schedule for the first nine weeks of the season, and they finally proved themselves against a good opponent on Saturday. The Wolverines marched into Happy Valley without their head coach and took down #10 Penn State football with Jim Harbaugh watching from the team hotel. It was a gritty win for Michigan as they didn't know whether or not Harbaugh would be there until a couple hours before the game, but they still found a way to win. The Wolverines went back to their roots and got the job done on the ground in this one, and Donovan Edwards had one of his best rushing games of the season.

Donovan Edwards finished the game for Michigan football with 10 carries for 52 yards and a 22-yard touchdown. He said that he and a Penn State defender were smiling at each other right before his touchdown play, and one reporter asked if he was worried that they knew he was getting the football.

“I don't care,” Edwards responded with a laugh, according to a video posted to Twitter by Blue By Ninety.

That was the run that Edwards busted open for a 22-yard score, and that put Michigan up 14-3. Edwards was clearly pretty confident before that run, even though it was on a 3rd and 11, and he let the Penn State defenders know.

Donovan Edwards hasn't put up the rushing numbers that people were expecting from him as it has been kind of a slow year so far, but he showed on Saturday that he is always ready for the big game. He stepped up in a big way last season for the Wolverines against Penn State and also against Ohio State. Michigan plays the Buckeyes in less than two weeks, and The Don will need to put up another good performance.