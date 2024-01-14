After their undefeated championship with Michigan, JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum have made their 2024 NFL Draft decisions.

JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum and Michigan football just capped off their undefeated season win a National Championship win over Washington. With McCarthy and Corum collecting their college football infinity stones with Michigan, both plays have made a decision on their NFL Draft future.

Both players declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and Sunday. McCarthy and Corum each shared a heartfelt message about their journey at Michigan and what is coming next in their football future.

Forever a Michigan Man 💙🙏 pic.twitter.com/0i50FzLsoB — J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) January 14, 2024

Michigan, thank you for everything!! Onto the next chapter in my journey!! #2024nfldraft pic.twitter.com/ue6W0GPGvm — #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) January 14, 2024

It didn't take long for McCarthy to make an impact at Michigan. He appeared in 11 games as a freshman and earned the starting role in Week 2 of the 2022 season. As a starter, McCarthy held a 27-1 record with the Wolverines.

In his 40 games total with Michigan, McCarthy threw for 6,226 yards, 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He ended his career with the Wolverines not only as a National Champion but as the Grise-Brees Quarterback of the Year. McCarthy earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors after getting Second-Team in 2022.

Like McCarthy, Corum had a decorated career over his four years with the Wolverines. Overall, he ran for 3,737 yards and 58 touchdowns. His 1,245 yards and 27 rushing touchdowns in 2023 earned him First-Team All-Big Ten and Unanimous All-American honors.

As a freshman, Corum tied a Michigan record with five rushing touchdowns in a game. Corum ended his career with the Wolverines being named the CFP National Championship Offensive MVP with 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Both JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum were key components to Michigan's undefeated National Championship season, Now, they'll be joining the NFL Draft and will be taking their talents to Sundays.