Jim Harbaugh at least gave Michigan football fans one hell of a parting gift before exiting for the Chargers job.

They say you should always leave them wanting more. For many Michigan football fans, the news that Jim Harbaugh is leaving for the Los Angeles Chargers is bittersweet: grateful for all he did as a coach, but surely sad to see his successful stint come to an end.

Following a season that ended with the school's first national championship since 1997, Harbaugh jumped ship to the NFL. On Wednesday, news broke that Harbaugh accepted the head coaching job with the Chargers.

Predictably, Michigan football fans had a lot of emotions to work through after seeing the news.

Dad, what was it like watching the Jim Harbaugh Era at Michigan?

… pic.twitter.com/VS7oOzUnNX — Michigan’s Armchair Quarterback (@ArmchairQB_UM) January 24, 2024

Michigan football fans pour out hearts for Harbaugh

The overwhelming sentiment expressed by Wolverines fans is that of gratitude.

“Thanks for bringing Michigan Football back. Thanks for making College Football awesome again & bringing us out of the abyss. Thanks for a season we’ll never forget. Thanks for everything, Coach,” one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter.)

Another fan put it plainly: “Jim Harbaugh won Michigan a National Championship and I will forever be grateful. Thank you Jim Harbaugh, forever a Michigan man.”

Michigan football faithful were clear that there were no hard feelings about Harbaugh's decision to leave the program on a high note. They also vowed to root for the man that restored the program to the top of the college football world.

“Jim Harbaugh was the greatest coach in the history of Michigan football and I’ll follow, support, and die for this man wherever he goes. Thank you, Coach, for the greatest ride of our lives.”

One fan wrote that “Jim Harbaugh will go down in history as one of the greatest College Football Head Coaches of all time. He restored Michigan as a National Power and smashed Ohio State in the process. Job well done.”

Whether those accomplishments are in the correct order for Michigan football fans, it's clear that Harbaugh will forever be revered for what he did for his alma mater.