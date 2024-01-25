Jim Harbaugh appears to be gone. Sherrone Moore should be next in line.

The Michigan football team is in a state of transition after it was announced that Head Coach Jim Harbaugh is off to the West Coast of San Diego, California.

The Wolverines won a national title and three straight Big Ten titles under Harbaugh, who is rumored to be taking his entire coaching staff with him, or as much of it as he can bring.

Louisiana State Tigers Coach Brian Kelly has been listed as a potential candidate for the Michigan football head job.

With Harbaugh ironing out the p's and q's of the deal, the time has come for Athletic Director Warde Manuel to earn his keep. The time has come for him to ensure that Sherrone Moore stays on as a Wolverine, and to ensure that he becomes the front man of Team 145.

Moore Should Be Michigan's Coach (Why It's Not Even a Debate)

At age 37, Moore is one of the youngest and brightest minds on Michigan's coaching staff.

Last season, he led the Wolverines to back-to-back-to-back victories over Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State with Harbaugh suspended due to the Connor Stalions situation.

Two of those games were road games, and the last was for all the marbles as Michigan defeated the Buckeyes for the Big Ten championship and an undefeated regular season record.

Assistant coaches like Moore don't come along often. He is well-liked and respected throughout the Michigan fan base and by players and fellow coaches alike.

Moore currently serves as Michigan's offensive line coach and offensive coordinator according to his University of Michigan school biography.

Those two areas have been the strength of Michigan football's team the last three years, even with Jesse Minter's stellar defensive performances and JJ McCarthy's excellence in the passing game.

The big question now is whether Moore will get Harbaugh type money for his likely promotion with the Wolverines. Harbaugh was reportedly offered a deal that would have made him the highest paid coach in college football after his 2023-2024 national championship.

Moore deserves to be paid somewhere in the upper echelon of Big Ten coaches for his contributions to the program and for his potential as a coach this year and beyond.

Moore Is a Must-Hire for Michigan Football Culture

Moore is not just any other successful assistant coach.

Moore is a link from the wildly successful recent past to a new era of college football. In a world where arch-rival Ohio State is willing to spend millions to bring in top prospects from SEC champion Alabama, the Wolverines must rely on their bedrock foundation of ‘The Team, The Team, The Team,' a mantra famous from the Bo Schembechler todays that continued into the Harbaugh era.

They won with grit and strength in the trenches on both sides of the ball and they won with team-first, hard-nosed players like Mike Sainristil and Donovan Edwards, the latter of whom is returning to Ann Arbor for another run as one of the most dangerous running backs in college football.

Whether or not the Wolverines step up to the plate and bring in high-priced transfers this offseason and beyond remains to be seen.

One thing's for certain, however: Moore has what it takes to get the best out of the players the Wolverines do bring back (and bring in), especially on the offensive side of the football.

A former assistant coach for the Central Michigan Chippewas, Moore knows what it takes to run the show both in the Mid-American Conference and the Big Ten Conference.

Now the task will be for him to put it all together to forge his own destiny at Michigan.

If he wants the job, it should be his, no questions asked, and that also seems to be Manuel's take on the situation from the outside looking in.