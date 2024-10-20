The Michigan football team is now 4-3 on the season as they lost against Illinois on Saturday. The 24th ranked Wolverines hit the road to take on the 22nd ranked Fighting Illini, and it was the worst that Michigan has looked in a long time. The Wolverines scored just seven points, and their new quarterback, Jack Tuttle, once again had a couple costly turnovers.

Jack Tuttle can make more plays in the passing game than Alex Orji, but he does turn the ball over more. He replaced Orji in Michigan's last game against Washington, and he lost a fumble and threw an interception in that one. Against Illinois, he also had a costly lost fumble and pick.

“Can't happen,” Tuttle said about his missed throws, according to a post from Alejandro Zúñiga. “Embarrassing. Terrible.”

Illinois ended up winning the game 21-7, and they scored 10 points off of turnovers. Turnovers have hurt that Michigan football team all year long, and they were once again a major issue on Saturday. The Wolverines were coming off of a bye heading into this game, so they had an extra week to prepare for it. They somehow looked worse in this game than they have all year.

Colston Loveland reacts to the Michigan football loss

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland was the leading receiver on Saturday, and he is the best player on this offense. He had seven receptions for 83 yards, but it wasn't enough. He wasn't happy at all after the loss, and he knows that Michigan football fans aren't either.

“It's unacceptable,” Colston Loveland said of the loss. “We're letting a lot of people down.”

The Wolverines have five more games this season, and three of them are against ranked teams. After the new polls come out on Sunday, they will all be against top-15 teams. Michigan will likely lose all three of those. They are officially fighting for a bowl game, and if they lose to Michigan State or Northwestern, they won't get one.