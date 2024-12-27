When Jadyn Davis first committed to the Michigan football program, Wolverines fans were very excited to see him lead the team in the future. Davis was a four-star recruit and the #9 QB in the 2024 class. He was a true freshman this season so he hasn’t seen any meaningful playing time, and it’s starting to look like it will be difficult for him to ever win the starting job.

Because Jadyn Davis is a true freshman this year, it’s not surprising that he hasn’t really played. However, it’s starting to look like he might not win the job in the future either.

Michigan will be welcoming the #1 player in the 2025 recruiting class next season as QB Bryce Underwood will be playing for the Wolverines. The Michigan football team also recently landed a commitment from veteran transfer QB Mikey Keene. Next year’s competition is expected to be between Keene and Underwood.

It’s going to be tough for Davis to earn the starting job as Bryce Underwood will be at Michigan for the next three seasons. However, he isn’t worried about the competition.

“I’ve never been scared to compete,” Jadyn Davis said, according to a post from Rivals.

That is the right mentality to have in a situation like this. It’s not going to be easy for Davis to beat out those two talented QBs, but at the moment, it doesn’t sound like he’s shying away from the competition.

A lot of people are expecting Davis to enter the transfer portal this offseason because of the current QB circumstances at Michigan. He hasn’t entered the portal yet, and the first window closes in just a couple days.

If Jadyn Davis doesn’t enter the transfer portal before this window closes, he can still do it after spring ball. Perhaps he is waiting to gauge the competition a little bit, and then he will make a decision.

Michigan will be playing Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year’s Eve, so it doesn’t seem like Davis would enter the portal before then.