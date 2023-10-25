The talk of the college football world is currently surrounding the Michigan football program and their recent NCAA investigation. The Wolverines are currently being investigated because of alleged sign stealing, and the NCAA is trying to determine whether or not Michigan did anything illegal. The investigation will likely take a long time to play out, and we are at the early stages right now. Michigan is currently 8-0 on the season and ranked #2 in the country.

Right now, we know that Connor Stalions, a low-level staffer for the Michigan football team, bought tickets to over 35 college football games across the country in recent years. He did not attend the games, but rather sent them to other people to be used. There is expected to be released video evidence soon of people video taping the sidelines from the seats that Stalions bought.

The question in the investigation now is whether or not Michigan did anything illegal. The NCAA rules are pretty vague, so there's a chance that the Wolverines get out of this with little to no punishment, but it also could end badly for them.

Many people in the college football world have shared their opinions on the matter, and the results have been no surprise. Rival fanbases like Michigan State and Ohio State are the most upset, but football figures with no ties to Michigan have generally thought that it isn't a big deal. The latest to make that case is former Colts player Jeff Saturday.

“This thing has gotten ridiculous,” Jeff Saturday said on ESPN's Get Up. “First off, we all played this game for a long time, every team is stealing signs… They're listening to TV copies on how quarterbacks are audibling. All of this information you're trying to get. You understand as a football player, it's happening. Every team is doing it, and one team is getting singled out, it's just nonsense. At the end of the day, what Deion is saying is 100% true. It is a game about physicality. It don't matter what you know, it's ‘can you stop it? Or can you execute it?' So, I'm trying to look at DBs, see what codes they're giving each other so we know where the blitz is coming from… The way this thing has taken a life of its own is absolutely ridiculous.”

Jeff Saturday isn't the first person of prevalence to have this stance. He mentioned Deion Sanders, and there have others as well, like Matt Rhule, Robert Griffin III and JJ Watt. At this point, however, all anyone can do is wait for the Michigan investigation to conclude, and then we will get answers.