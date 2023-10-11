The Michigan football team is currently 6-0 and they have been ranked #2 in the country for the entire season. The Wolverines have looked like one of the best teams in the country, but they are getting a lot of backlash for their schedule up to this point. Through six weeks, Michigan has wins against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green, Rutgers, Nebraska and Minnesota. The Wolverines have dominated in those games, but those aren't the strongest opponents.

With a schedule like that, it is hard for some people to give this Michigan football team credit for what they have accomplished. However, the back half of the schedule does present more challenges as the Wolverines will face #6 Penn State on the road, and they will host #3 Ohio State on Thanksgiving weekend. Jim Harbaugh was recently asked about his opinion on what the country was saying about his team's schedule, and he doesn't seem too concerned about it.

“I really don’t have one,” Jim Harbaugh said according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “Just whatever is being said, or all that kind of thing. We’re just trying to get good at football. We don’t really pay too much attention to what’s being said good or said bad. It’s just really about us.”

Harbaugh has created a great culture at Michigan that has become especially apparent throughout the last few years, and he continued to outline what is important to this team.

“We want to talk about any subject; sounds like complacency was one earlier,” Harbaugh continued. “You know, that’s just the only antidote for any of those kinds of things, good or bad, leadership and character. That unyielding commitment to the basics and the fundamentals of Michigan football. And a faith in each other that we’re gonna continue to keep attacking, and when it’s the preparation, the meetings, the training, the practice, the games, and just do the best we can. That’s all we can ask of ourselves and our teammates.”

Michigan football has another matchup this week that should be an easy one. The Wolverines are hosting Indiana football at The Big House, and it should be another big Michigan win.