The Michigan football team had another very impressive outing last weekend on the road against Minnesota football. It was the second straight road game for the Wolverines, and much like the first, it ended in another blowout in favor of Michigan. On the second play of the game, the Wolverines intercepted a pass from Minnesota's quarterback and took it back to the house for a pick six, and the game was essentially over from that point on. Michigan cruised to a 52-10 victory, and one player that had a big game was transfer tight end AJ Barner.

Michigan football has a great tandem at the TE position between Colston Loveland and AJ Barner, and they both looked good on Saturday. Everyone was expecting Loveland to have a big year, but seeing Barner play well has been great for the Wolverines, and head coach Jim Harbaugh likes what he sees.

“Yeah, really terrific,” Jim Harbaugh said in regards to his tight ends blocking, according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “As a group, it’s been great. AJ Barner is really doing it at an elite level right now. He’s been a great addition to the team.”

AJ Barner was great in the blocking game, and he also added two catches for 24 yards. It was a nice performance out of the Wolverines' transfer. He isn't the only Michigan player that Harbaugh is impressed with, though.

“Max Bredeson, I thought he only had one missed block in the game,” Harbaugh continued. “Colston Loveland, the whole group is really excelling at a high level, especially in blocking and receiving.”

Michigan's tight end room is excelling right now, and Jim Harbaugh is loving it.

This weekend's matchup will be a big one for Barner. The Wolverines are taking on Indiana football, which is where Barner played before he transferred to Michigan. It will be fun to see him go up against his former team.