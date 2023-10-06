College football is going to look a lot different in 2024 as conference realignment will be in full swing. The SEC will look very different as they are welcoming Texas football and Oklahoma football, and the Pac-12 is losing just about everyone to other conferences. Perhaps the most intriguing conference will be the Big Ten. Conference opponents for the 2024 and 2025 season were released awhile ago, but that was when USC football and UCLA football were the only new teams. Now, Washington football and Oregon football will be joining as well, so the Big Ten had to redo everything. Conference opponents for the next five seasons were released on Thursday, and one team with no shortage of exciting matchups is Michigan football. Michigan will face an absolute gauntlet of a schedule in 2024.

In the 2024 Big Ten schedule, Michigan football will face Washington, Ohio State, Illinois and Indiana on the road, and the Wolverines will host Oregon, USC, Michigan State, Minnesota and Northwestern in Ann Arbor. That is a ridiculous schedule. Right now, four of those teams are ranked inside the top-10.

It's not just the conference schedule for Michigan that will be so hard, it's the non-conference, too. On top of that brutal Big Ten slate, the Wolverines will play Texas and Fresno State in the first three weeks of the season. The Longhorns are currently ranked #3 in the nation, and the Bulldogs are ranked #24. That makes for six current ranked teams on Michigan's 2024 schedule, and five teams that are currently ranked inside the top-10. There are going to be some very exciting games for the Wolverines next season.

A lot of people talked bad about Michigan's schedule this year, but it's hard to imagine anyone having any sort of gripe with the level of competition that the Wolverines will face in 2024.