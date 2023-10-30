It was not a surprise when alleged reports surfaced about the Michigan football program's unwillingness to give Jim Harbaugh a larger contract. The Wolverines head coach has made a huge impact on the gridiron. But, there are a lot of issues surrounding the Wolverines. First, Harbaugh had to deal with a suspension. Then, his sign-stealing issue surfaced which immediately concerned teams that have faced and are yet to face JJ McCarthy and Co.

Nothing seems to be set in stone in the Michigan football sign-stealing conundrum. When reports of Jim Harbaugh's lack of an extension came about, it nearly broke a lot of Wolverines fans. But, that might not be the case as Adam Rittenberg of ESPN outlines the new status of the ongoing procedure.

Apparently, the Michigan football program's head honcho was instructed not to sign just yet. The NCAA review is currently pending and the school is likely to await the official findings. But, so far, the information is that Harbaugh has sent his scouts all throughout the nation to watch rival teams. The budget is allegedly a little over $150,000. These members of the Wolverines organization are expected to visit 40 games that include star-studded squads.

There is now a big shadow of doubt cast over their record which ranks second in the all of the nation. JJ McCarthy and the Michigan football team could have been benefitting from a system that was made through cheating. Will they be able to prove these allegations and rumors wrong before the Wolverines no longer give Harbaugh a second chance?