Jim Harbaugh finds himself in some scalding hot water as the Michigan football gets investigated for major violations of NCAA scouting rules. Harbaugh has not been found directly culpable of the sign-stealing operation that has resulted in the suspension of one program staffer already but things seem to be headed that way. Amid the chaos, could he jump back to the NFL?

Harbaugh could very well be suspended or maybe even ousted from his spot as the Michigan football head coach. He may not be able to find a job in the NFL if he is subject to discipline, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

“The NFL is unlikely to make itself a safe harbor for Harbaugh to escape what could be substantial NCAA discipline, league sources say, raising the strong possibility Harbaugh would need to serve some or all of any possible suspension he could face in college if he returns to the pros,” write Rapoport and Pelissero.

Although there isn’t an explicit rule forbidding Harbaugh from taking an NFL job, the NFL Network report uses Jim Tressel as a precedent for how the league could treat Harbaugh. The former Ohio State coach was suspended for five games when he joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2011 after the fallout from the Terrelle Pryor memorabilia scandal. The Colts kept him away from the team until Week 7.

Harbaugh already served a three-game suspension for alleged recruiting violations to begin this season. Former Michigan football offensive coordinator Matt Weiss is in his own hot water for illegally accessing university emails. The Wolverines have been one of the best teams in the nation so far this season despite the numerous scandals around their coaching staff.