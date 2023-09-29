The Michigan football team came into this season returning their electric running back tandem of Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum returning, and fans were excited to see the two of them put up big performances again. So far, Corum has looked great, which is good to see after he went down with a knee injury last year and had to miss the Wolverines final three games. To no surprise, he is once again Michigan's leading rusher and he currently has 351 yards on 58 carries, and he has added eight touchdowns as well. Great start to the season for Corum. However, Edwards hasn't gotten off to a very good start this year, and Jim Harbaugh recently shed some light on the situation.

“He’s good,” Jim Harbaugh said earlier this week according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “Like he’s always been. And we play multiple backs. Statistics really don’t mean anything to us. When it comes all the players, it’s what’s good for them individually, and what’s good as a team. I see it from the individual and in the big picture with the team.”

Jim Harbaugh wants what is best for his Michigan football players, and we are seeing in the NFL that the career span of a running back is not long. Harbaugh wants to make sure he's taking care of his guys.

“Each individual guy, I treat that like I’m their dad, their agent, and I want what’s best for their career,” Harbaugh continued. “So in the running back position, to make a long story short here, I just don’t believe in a guy carrying the ball 30 times a game. They probably may not have some of the stats that some of the other backs have, even Blake running the ball really good. 97 yards, we took him out of the game because I don’t think he needs another 100-yard game as much as he needs to be healthy. But the lifespan of a back their career, I don’t know what it is on average, maybe eight, nine, ten years total, including college.”

Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are two running backs that have a future in the NFL. Harbaugh knows that, and he doesn't want to jeopardize that for them while they're at Michigan.

“So, while they’re not getting paid, I don’t like to take the tread off the tire,” Harbaugh said. “I like to keep that tread on the tire. So there’s gonna be games where one back may be featured more than another. That’s that’s kind of how it’s been here. I mean, if you look at last year, look at the year before, look at the year before that, all eight years that we’ve been here. So, we’ll probably have this conversation again.”

That's where the luxury of having two backs of this caliber comes into play. Michigan has two guys that are more than capable of getting the job done, and either of them can get the bulk of the carries any given week.

“Like next week, Dono carries more of the load,” Harbaugh continued. “And you might ask me what happened with Blake. Blake had a heck of a game. Dono had less carries, but really affected the game catching the football. He’s an outstanding back because he can do all the things. He can run outside the tackles. He can run inside the tackles. He can pass protect, and he can catch the ball out of the backfield and get open. So, to answer your question. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with Donovan Edwards.”

It was a long answer from Harbaugh, but he got to the point: There is nothing wrong with Edwards. We'll see how he performs this weekend as Michigan football takes on Nebraska.