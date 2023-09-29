The Michigan football team is currently 4-0 on the season, but they haven't left the comfort of Michigan Stadium yet. The Wolverines have played four home games against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers. Competition hasn't been that tough so far for Michigan, but they have easily taken care of business up to this point. When opponents are of that caliber, it can be difficult to gauge how good a team actually is. That is somewhat the case with this Michigan football team, but the Wolverines have a lot of the same guys from last year's Big Ten championship team, and so far, the 2023 team looks a lot like the 2022 team.

Perhaps we will find out more about the Wolverines this weekend when they hit the road for the first time. Michigan takes on Nebraska football in Lincoln on Saturday, and while the Cornhuskers haven't looked great this year, that's always a tough place to play. Nebraska is 2-2 so far with wins against Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech, and losses against Minnesota and Colorado. The Cornhuskers could give Michigan some fits on offense as their rushing D has been good this year, but Nebraska will likely have a hard time moving the football in this one. It should be a good, physical Big Ten matchup. Here are three predictions for Saturday's contest.

Blake Corum will rush for 100+ yards and two touchdowns

One thing you can bank on almost every time the Michigan football team takes the field is Blake Corum scoring a touchdown. He is one of the best running backs in college football and he has a knack for finding the end zone. He typically finds the end zone more than once per game, but surprisingly, he hasn't rushed for 100 yards yet this season. Part of that is due to the fact that he didn't play a full game until last week, but still. That will change this week.

JJ McCarthy will add two touchdowns through the air

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for the first three games of the season this year, and while he was out, the Wolverines seemed to utilize the passing game a bit more. JJ McCarthy is perhaps the best QB in the Big Ten, and he currently leads the nation in completion percentage. However, when Harbaugh made his return last week against Rutgers, Michigan went back to their normal run-heavy offense. Expect this to continue, and because of that, McCarthy's numbers might not pop out of the stat sheet, but when he does need to throw it, he'll be good. Expect him to add a couple passing TDs to his total in this weekend's game.

Michigan will hold Nebraska under 10 points

The Michigan defense has been one of the best in the country so far this season, and expect them to have another big day against this struggling Nebraska offense. In four games, the Wolverines have allowed a total of 23 points. East Carolina scored three, UNLV scored seven, Bowling Green scored six and Rutgers scored seven. Michigan has also only given up just two touchdowns. This defense is legit, and the Cornhuskers are going to have a hard time getting in a groove on Saturday. Expect Michigan to hold the Cornhuskers to single digits, just like the rest of the offenses that have faced this daunting defense.

Michigan and Nebraska will kick off from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday.